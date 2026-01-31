WATCH TV LIVE

Israeli Strikes in Gaza Kill 12

Saturday, 31 January 2026 02:01 AM EST

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hospitals in Gaza said Israeli strikes killed at least 12 Palestinians early Saturday, one of the highest tolls since an October agreement aimed at stopping the fighting.

The strikes hit northern and southern Gaza, including an apartment in Gaza City and a tent in Khan Younis, officials at the Nasser and Shifa Hospitals said. The casualties included two women and six children from two different families.

Israel’s military did not immediately respond to questions about the strikes.

