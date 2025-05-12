Hamas Says it Will Release American-Israeli Hostage Edan Alexander on Monday

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Hamas militant group says it will release the last living American-Israeli hostage held in Gaza on Monday.

In a statement, Hamas did not immediately disclose further details about the release.

Hamas had announced on Sunday that it would free Edan Alexander as a good will gesture for the Trump administration.

Alexander, an Israeli soldier, was taken captive on Oct. 7, 2023.

Alexander’s family, which is based in the U.S., was on route to Israel.