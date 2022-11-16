×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Mideast | Tensions

Official Says Oil Tanker Hit by Bomb-carrying Drone off Oman

Wednesday, 16 November 2022 04:00 AM EST

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An oil tanker off the coast of Oman has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone amid heightened tensions with Iran, an official told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The attack happened Tuesday night off the coast of Oman, the Mideast-based defense official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they did not have authorization to discuss the attack publicly.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, a British military organization in the region monitoring shipping, told the AP: “We are aware of an incident and it’s being investigated at this time.”

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
An oil tanker off the coast of Oman has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone amid heightened tensions with Iran, an official told The Associated Press on Wednesday.The attack happened Tuesday night off the coast of Oman, the Mideast-based defense official said. The official...
Mideast,Tensions
97
2022-00-16
Wednesday, 16 November 2022 04:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved