Airlines Suspend Flights as Middle East Tensions Rise

Concerns over a wider conflict in the Middle East have prompted international airlines to suspend flights to the region or to avoid affected air space.

Below are some of the airlines that have canceled services to and from the region:

Aegean Airline

The Greek airline has canceled flights to and from Beirut until March 29 and to and from Tel Aviv until Dec. 10. From Dec. 11, some flights to and from Tel Aviv will operate as normal.

Air Algerie

The Algerian airline has suspended flights to and from Lebanon until further notice.

airbaltic

Latvia's airBaltic has canceled flights to and from Tel Aviv until Dec. 21.

Air France-KLM

Air France has extended its suspension of Paris-Tel Aviv flights until Dec. 31 and Paris-Beirut flights until Jan. 5.

KLM has extended the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until the end of the year at least.

The group's low-cost unit Transavia has canceled flights to and from Tel Aviv, Amman and Beirut until end-March.

Air India

The Indian flag carrier has suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.

Bulgaria Air

The Bulgarian carrier has canceled flights to and from Israel until Dec. 23.

Cathay Pacific

Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific has canceled flights to Tel Aviv until Oct. 25, 2025.

Corendon Airlines

The Turkish airline canceled flights to and from Tel Aviv until January.

Delta Air Lines

The U.S. carrier has paused flights between New York and Tel Aviv through March 2025.

EasyJet

EasyJet will not rush to resume flights to Tel Aviv after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah came into effect, its incoming CEO said on Nov. 27. The UK budget airline had previously suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until March.

EgyptAir

The Egyptian carrier in September said it had suspended flights to Beirut until "the situation stabilizes."

Emirates

UAE's state-owned airline has canceled flights to Beirut until Dec. 31 and to Baghdad until Dec. 14.

Ethiopian Airlines

The Ethiopian carrier has suspended flights to Beirut until further notice, it said in a Facebook post on Oct. 4.

flydubai

Flights to Beirut are currently suspended, a flydubai spokesperson said on Nov. 28.

IAG

IAG-owned British Airways has suspended flights to Tel Aviv until the end of March 2025.

IAG's low-cost airline Iberia Express has canceled flights to Tel Aviv until Nov. 30, while Vueling has canceled operations to Tel Aviv and to Amman until at least early 2025.

Iran Air

The Iranian airline has canceled Beirut flights until further notice.

Iraqi Airways

The Iraqi national carrier has suspended flights to Beirut until further notice.

ITA Airways

The Italian carrier has extended the suspension of Tel Aviv flights through Jan. 12.

LOT

The Polish carrier has canceled flights to Tel Aviv until Dec. 9. Its first scheduled flight to Beirut is planned for April 1.

Lufthansa Group

The German airline group has extended the suspension of its flights to Tel Aviv until Jan. 31.

Flights for Tehran are canceled until Jan. 31, 2025, and to Beirut until Feb. 28.

SunExpress, a joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, has suspended flights to Beirut through Dec. 17.

Pegasus

The Turkish airline has canceled flights to Beirut until Jan 1.

Qatar Airways

The Qatari airline has temporarily suspended flights to and from Lebanon.

Ryanair

Europe's biggest budget airline does not plan on resuming operations to Israel until March 31 at the earliest, while a decision to resume operations to and from Jordan from December is under discussion, a Ryanair spokesperson said on Nov. 27.

Sundair

The German airline canceled flights to Beirut from Berlin until Feb. 28, from Bremen until March 26 and from Muenster/Osnabrueck until March 29.

TAROM

Romania's flag carrier has suspended Beirut flights until Dec. 20.

United Airlines

The Chicago-based airline has suspended flights to Tel Aviv for the foreseeable future.

Virgin Atlantic

The U.K. carrier has suspended Tel Aviv flights until end-March.

Wizz Air

The Hungary-based airline has suspended Tel Aviv flights through Jan. 14.