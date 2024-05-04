Glick: Jewish Vote Up for Grabs, It May Decide the Election

(Editor's Note: The following article appears first and foremost on the Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) website.)

The White House and its supporters are using Muslims in Michigan to justify a slew of deeply hostile policies against Israel. Will that matter come fall?

(May 3, 2024 / JNS)

A few weeks ago, a sermon by Reform Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch, the senior rabbi at the Steven Wise Free Synagogue in New York, shocked millions from that city to Tel Aviv.

Standing at his pulpit, Hirsch delivered a stern warning to the Democrats.

Noting that he is someone "who is finely attuned to American Jewish sentiment," Hirsch told Democratic elected officials: "Do not take American Jews for granted."

Hirsch explained, "I have spoken to many American Jews in the past few months who have surprised me with their anxiety about developments in the Democratic Party, and their perception that it is becoming increasingly hostile to Israel, and tolerant of anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism in its own ranks."

"Be careful," Hirsch warned.

"The results of the upcoming election do not only depend on Michigan."

Many dismissed his remarks with a shrug of their shoulders.

For decades, Republicans have asked conservative Jews to explain how it is that American Jews vote for Democratic Party candidates even though Republicans are so much more supportive of Israel.

The question comes so frequently that most conservative Jews can give the answers in their sleep.

First, most American Jews see themselves first and foremost as Democrats or liberals, not as Jews. They love Israel, but it’s not really a voting issue for them.

And second, the Jewish vote doesn’t matter because most American Jews live in deep blue states that will never tilt Republican.

The Muslim vote, on the other hand, is always in contention.

For the past decade or so, Muslim Americans have demanded that Democratic candidates earn their votes in every electoral cycle by adopting hostile positions on Israel and opposition to tough counterterror laws.

Beginning in 2006, anti-Israel activists from the Marxist-Islamic bloc have repeatedly ousted pro-Israel Democrats from office and replaced them with virulent opponents of the Jewish state.

Ahead of the 2024 elections, the Marxist-Islamist alliance in Michigan has been insisting that Biden’s re-election is dependent on their votes.

And so they used the Democratic primary on Feb. 27 to try and demonstrate their power.

Led by Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., the alliance’s "uncommitted" campaign called for Israel haters to vote "uncommitted" in the primaries to show the White House that U.S. support for Israel will cost Biden the swing state of Michigan.

In the event, the "uncommitted" campaign was a dud.

Biden won 81.1% of the vote.

The "uncommitted" ballots comprised a mere 13.2% of the ballots.

While the media, Tlaib and her cronies presented 13.2% as a major accomplishment, it was a failure.

Around 10% of Michigan Democrats habitually vote "uncommitted" in presidential primaries. Ahead of the 2012 elections, 11% of Michigan Democrats voted "uncommitted" against then-President Barack Obama.

Yet rather than recognize that Biden’s troubles in Michigan have more to do with his energy policies and his electric-car mandate, which have adversely affected the auto industry, than with his tepid support for Israel, Biden and his advisers have maintained faith in the claim that his presidential hopes depend on Dearborn’s Hamas-supporting imams.

The White House and its supporters use the Muslim vote in Michigan to justify a slew of deeply hostile policies that the administration has adopted against Israel.

Administration apologists in the media have also used Michigan’s Muslim voters to explain the administration’s refusal to take any effective action to protect the civil rights of American Jews on college campuses.

And, of course, they also insisted that Trump’s advantage in most of the Michigan presidential polls owes to the Muslim vote.