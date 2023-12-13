US Actor Michael Rapaport Appears in Israeli Satirical Show

American-Jewish actor Michael Rapaport arrived in Israel on Tuesday morning to appear in the satirical show Eretz Nehederet.

Since the brutal Hamas attack on southwestern Israel on Oct. 7, Rapaport, who is known for his portrayal of Gary in Friends and Don Self in Prison Break, has emerged as a major pro-Israel voice in the public diplomacy sphere, using his social media to bust common anti-Israel myths and answer questions by followers about the conflict.

Eretz Nehederet, a popular show in Israel, has been making headlines worldwide. Most recently, it featured a skit that called out U.N. Women for its prolonged silence over the rape of Israeli women on Oct. 7.

It featured the characters of two women from the international body telling an unseen individual that they believe them over the reports of sexual violence. The unseen individual is then revealed to be a Hamas terrorist.

In earlier skits, Eretz Nehederet mocked U.S. students for supporting Hamas and the BBC for its biased coverage of the war.