Mexico President to Travel to UN to Talk about Corruption

Monday, 11 October 2021 11:00 AM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will travel to the United Nations next month and give a speech about the dangers of corruption, he said Monday.

It would only be López Obrador's second trip outside Mexico in his nearly three years as president. His visit will correspond with Mexico taking over the rotating presidency of the U.N. Security Council in November.

The world's main problem, López Obrador said, is the “corruption that produces inequality."

The president said he would be there Nov. 9.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


GlobalTalk
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will travel to the United Nations next month and give a speech about the dangers of corruption, he said Monday.It would only be López Obrador's second trip outside Mexico in his nearly three years as president. His visit will...
2021-00-11
Monday, 11 October 2021 11:00 AM
