3 Bodies Recovered Likely Those of 2 Australians and American Who Went Missing, Prosecutors Say

Saturday, 04 May 2024 04:00 PM EDT

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Three bodies recovered in an area of Baja California are likely to be those of the two Australians and an American who went missing last weekend during a camping and surfing trip, the state prosecutor’s office said Saturday.

While there has not yet been confirmation based on forensic examination, physical characteristics — including hair — means there is a high likelihood that the bodies are those of the three tourists, local TV network Milenio reported, citing chief state prosecutor María Elena Andrade Ramírez.

“It is presumed that (the bodies) are the ones being investigated,” an employee of the state prosecutors’ office who was not authorized to be quoted by name told The Associated Press.

“A fourth body was located. It is not related to the three foreigners. The fourth body had been there for a long time,” the official added.

