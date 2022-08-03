×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Mexico | Journalist | Killed

Journalist, 2 Others Killed in Mexico; 13th This Year

Wednesday, 03 August 2022 04:00 PM EDT

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A journalist was among three people killed inside a bar in central Mexico, the 13th media worker killed in the country this year.

Guanajuato Gov. Diego Rodríguez Vallejo condemned the Tuesday night killings of Ernesto Méndez and two others via Twitter Wednesday.

Press freedom organization Article 19 said that armed attackers stormed a bar owned by Méndez’s family in San Luis de la Paz late Tuesday.

Méndez was the director of the local outlet Tu Voz, or Your Voice.

Méndez had also worked until three years ago at the news site Zona Franca, according to its director Carmen Martínez.

It was not immediately clear whether Méndez was enrolled in the federal government’s protection program for journalists and human rights defenders under threat.

While organized crime is often involved in journalist killings, small town officials or politicians with political or criminal motivations are often suspects as well. Journalists running small news outlets in Mexico’s interior are easy targets.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A journalist was among three people killed inside a bar in central Mexico, the 13th media worker killed in the country this year.Guanajuato Gov. Diego Rodríguez Vallejo condemned the Tuesday night killings of Ernesto Méndez and two others via Twitter Wednesday.Press freedom...
Mexico,Journalist,Killed
160
2022-00-03
Wednesday, 03 August 2022 04:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved