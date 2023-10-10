×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Mexico Hurricane Lidia Puerto Vallarta

Lidia Becomes Major Hurricane with 115 Mph Winds as it Takes Aim at Mexico's Puerto Vallarta Resort

Lidia Becomes Major Hurricane with 115 Mph Winds as it Takes Aim at Mexico's Puerto Vallarta Resort

Tuesday, 10 October 2023 04:01 PM EDT

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Lidia became a major Category 3 hurricane Tuesday as it took aim at Mexico’s Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta.

The hurricane is expected to sweep over a spit of land around Cabo Corrientes before hitting the bay where Puerto Vallarta is located, which could cushion the blow somewhat.

Local authorities canceled classes in communities around the coast. The expected impact comes one day after Tropical Storm Max hit the southern Pacific coast, hundred of miles away, and then dissipated. Rains from Max washed out part of a coastal highway in the southern state of Guerrero.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tuesday that winds from Lidia had grown to about 115 mph (185 kph), hours before making landfall.

Lidia was centered early Tuesday about 155 miles (260 kilometers) southwest of Puerto Vallarta, and was moving east-north-east at about 15 mph (24 kph).

The hurricane center warned of possible flash flooding and storm surge from the hurricane.

____

Follow AP’s climate coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Lidia became a major Category 3 hurricane Tuesday as it took aim at Mexico's Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta.The hurricane is expected to sweep over a spit of land around Cabo Corrientes before hitting the bay where Puerto Vallarta is located, which could cushion...
Mexico Hurricane Lidia Puerto Vallarta
167
2023-01-10
Tuesday, 10 October 2023 04:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved