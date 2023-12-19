×
Group Turned Away at Mexican Holiday Party Returned with Gunmen Killing 11, Investigators Say

Group Turned Away at Mexican Holiday Party Returned with Gunmen Killing 11, Investigators Say

Tuesday, 19 December 2023 08:00 PM EST

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Survivors of a Sunday massacre in central Mexico told investigators that a group of people turned away from a holiday party returned later with gunmen who killed 11 and wounded 14, authorities said Tuesday.

Navigio Agustín Gallardo Romero, a Guanajuato state prosecutor, said nine men and two women were killed. The state prosecutor’s office had revised the death toll down to 11 Monday night from 12, explaining that there was confusion with a victim from a separate case at the hospital.

Authorities recovered shells from seven different guns at the scene, Gallardo said in a recorded video message. He said investigators are focusing on a group that operates in the area without providing more detail.

Families carried the caskets of some of the victims through the streets of Salvatierra Tuesday.

Guanajuato has been the scene of bloody turf battles between the Jalisco cartel and local gangs backed by the Sinaloa cartel. The state has long had the highest number of homicides in Mexico.

On Monday, Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called for Guanajuato's state prosecutor to step down.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Tuesday, 19 December 2023 08:00 PM
