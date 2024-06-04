WATCH TV LIVE

Incoming Mexican Administration Pledges to Reduce Budget Deficit, as Markets Recover from Shock

Tuesday, 04 June 2024 01:00 PM EDT

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s treasury secretary pledged Tuesday to bring down the federal budget deficits in coming years, after the country suffered a partial meltdown in the currency and stock markets.

Finance Minister Rogelio Ramírez said the federal deficit will be cut from this year’s level of almost 6% of GDP, to around 3% in coming years.

The statement was an effort to calm markets after the Mexican peso dropped over 4% Monday against the U.S. dollar, and the Mexican stock exchange took a dive to close off 6%. Markets appeared to be recovering somewhat in early trading Tuesday.

But analysts said it would be difficult to achieve such a quick reduction.

“It is very likely that the deficit will continue high next year, which increases the risk of a downgrade of Mexico's sovereign debt rating, if debt levels continue to grow,” according to a Banco Base analysis report.

Ramírez also said the government would work to improve the financial affairs of the debt-laden state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos.

Ramírez has said he will stay on in the treasury post with Claudia Sheinbaum, the candidate of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's Morena party, who won Sunday's presidential election.

Sheinbaum’s landslide victory, along with an apparent super-majority in Congress for her Morena party, raised fears that her party will press forward with Constitutional changes that would weaken democratic institutions and turn an already hostile business environment in some sectors even worse.

Sheinbaum has promised to continue the political course set by her populist predecessor despite widespread discontent with persistent cartel violence.

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


