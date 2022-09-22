×
Mexico | Earthquake

6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Mexico, No Damage Known Yet

Thursday, 22 September 2022 04:00 AM EDT

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 has caused buildings to sway in Mexico’s capital.

The earthquake struck early Thursday, just three days after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake shook western and central Mexico, killing two.

The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday’s earthquake, like Monday’s, was centered in the western state of Michoacan near the Pacific coast.

Michoacan’s state government said the quake was felt throughout the state, but did not immediately report damage.

Mexico City’s Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said via Twitter there were no immediate reports of damage in the capital. Residents were huddled in streets as seismic alarms blared.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


