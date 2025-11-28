WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: merz | russia | frozen assets | ukraine | support

Germany's Merz: Using Russia's Frozen Assets for Ukraine 'Increasingly Urgent'

Friday, 28 November 2025 09:09 AM EST

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday that he saw the need to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine as increasingly urgent and hoped there would soon be an agreement on the issue within the European Union.

"I see the need to do this as increasingly urgent," Merz said at a press conference alongside his Slovenian counterpart Robert Golob in Berlin.

"Ukraine needs our support. Russian attacks are intensifying. Winter is approaching, or rather, we are already in winter. And in this regard, I hope that we can come to a joint solution within the European Union," he added.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday that he saw the need to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine as increasingly urgent and hoped there would soon be an agreement on the issue within the European Union. "I see the need to do this as increasingly urgent,"...
merz, russia, frozen assets, ukraine, support
100
2025-09-28
Friday, 28 November 2025 09:09 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved