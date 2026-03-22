Melania Trump: No Belarus Role in Child Reunification Efforts

First lady Melania Trump on Sunday rejected claims by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that she requested his help in efforts to reunify Ukrainian and Russian children with their families, calling the assertion "false and without basis," Breitbart News reported.

She said all communications related to the reunification efforts have been conducted directly among her, her authorized representative, and officials from Russia and Ukraine.

"Mr. Lukashenko's claim that I solicited his assistance in connection with efforts to reunify Ukrainian and Russian children with their families is false and without basis," the first lady said. "To date, all communications and engagements relating to this matter have been conducted exclusively by my duly authorized representative and me, directly with Ukrainian and Russian officials."

She added that no third parties have acted on her behalf.

Lukashenko said Friday that Melania Trump provided him with a list of children allegedly displaced in Russia due to the war in Ukraine and asked that it be relayed to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A source familiar with the talks disputed that account, telling Breitbart News that the first lady and her representative have worked directly with Putin's team and Ukrainian officials, with no involvement by Lukashenko or other intermediaries. The source emphasized that there had been no outreach to the Belarusian leader.

Since October, Melania Trump has facilitated three rounds of reunifications of Russian and Ukrainian children with their families during the conflict.

A fourth round is expected to begin next month, according to the source, with negotiations conducted by all parties.

The reunification efforts have been cited by those involved as a rare point of cooperation between Russia and Ukraine in the prolonged conflict.