Medvedev: Russia May Seize British Assets, More Ukrainian Land Over Frozen Funds

Thursday, 04 September 2025 09:14 AM EDT

A senior Russian official on Thursday said that Russia would take more Ukrainian territory and go after British property after London said it had spent around $1.3 billion of money raised from frozen Russian assets on weapons for Ukraine.

British Defense Minister John Healey said more than 1 billion pounds of military support for Ukraine had been paid for by frozen Russian assets.

"Given that the money cannot be recovered in court for obvious reasons, our country has only one way to return the valuables: return it in kind. That is 'Ukrainian land' and other immovable and movable property located on it," former President Dmitry Medvedev said on Telegram.

Medvedev also suggested that Russia would respond to "any illegal seizure of frozen Russian funds or profits" by seizing the "valuables of the British Crown" including British property in Russia. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


