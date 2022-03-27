×
Russia Warns Media: Don't Report Interview With Ukrainian President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Getty Images)

Sunday, 27 March 2022 04:34 PM

Russia's communications watchdog told Russian media on Sunday to refrain from reporting an interview done with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said it had started a probe into the outlets which had interviewed the Ukrainian leader.

In a short statement distributed by the watchdog on social media and posted on its website, it said a host of Russian outlets had done an interview with Zelenskyy.

"Roskomnadzor warns the Russian media about the necessity of refraining from publishing this interview," it said. It did not give a reason for its warning.

Russian prosecutors said a legal opinion would be made on the statements made in the interview and on the legality of publishing the interview.

Zelenskyy spoke to several Russian publications.

