×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: matus acapulco journalist killed cartel drug mexico

Another Journalist Killed in Mexico amid Rising Cartel Violence

Sunday, 16 July 2023 02:00 PM EDT

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Another journalist was killed in Mexico on Saturday, adding to a growing list of reporters who have lost their lives amid an intensifying drug war in the country, authorities and a press freedom organization said.

Nelson Matus was shot to death on the fringes of Acapulco in southwestern Mexico, officials and Article 19 confirmed. Matus had been the director of a local news organization, Lo Real de Guerrero, which covered the intensifying violence in the Mexican state of Guerrero.

He had already survived an assassination attempt in 2019, according to Article 19. Local authorities said they were investigating the killing.

Matus’ death comes just a week after the grisly killing of another journalist in western Mexico, something the Committee to Protect Journalists said “underscores the crisis of deadly violence and impunity that continues to plague the Mexican press.”

The death illustrates a concerning uptick in the muders of reporters in Mexico and the toll the country’s intensifying drug war has taken on local newsrooms, which often report more microscopically on the violence. Matus’ newsroom is no exception.

For years, the seaside city of Acapulco was largely known for its beach resorts, but it has increasingly become a hub for narco violence. On the same day Matus was reported killed, the news organization published a story about authorities finding a dead body in a bag near a tourist beach in the city.

In the past five years alone, CPJ documented the killings of at least 52 journalists in Mexico. Last year, Mexico was one of the deadliest places in the world for journalists, second only to Ukraine.

On Saturday, Matus' news organization mourned his death on social media, saying “we extend our condolences to his family and join together in prayer for his eternal rest.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Another journalist was killed in Mexico on Saturday, adding to a growing list of reporters who have lost their lives amid an intensifying drug war in the country, authorities and a press freedom organization said.Nelson Matus was shot to death on the fringes of Acapulco in...
matus acapulco journalist killed cartel drug mexico
297
2023-00-16
Sunday, 16 July 2023 02:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved