×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: masks

Masks Will Be Mandatory Outdoors in Paris Starting Friday

Masks Will Be Mandatory Outdoors in Paris Starting Friday
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 29 December 2021 03:43 PM

Wearing masks on the streets of Paris will be mandatory starting from Friday, local authorities said on Wednesday, as the number of COVID-19 infections soared.

"Not complying with this rule will induce a fine of 135 euros," local authorities said in a press release.

Earlier, Health Minister Olivier Veran told lawmakers France was seeing a "tsunami" of COVID-19 infections, fueled by both the Delta and Omicron variants of the disease.

Mask-wearing is already mandatory inside public buildings and public transport across France.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Wearing masks on the streets of Paris will be mandatory starting from Friday, local authorities said on Wednesday, as the number of COVID-19 infections soared."Not complying with this rule will induce a fine of 135 euros," local authorities said in a press release.Earlier,...
masks
82
2021-43-29
Wednesday, 29 December 2021 03:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved