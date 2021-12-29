Masks Will Be Mandatory Outdoors in Paris Starting Friday

Wearing masks on the streets of Paris will be mandatory starting from Friday, local authorities said on Wednesday, as the number of COVID-19 infections soared.

"Not complying with this rule will induce a fine of 135 euros," local authorities said in a press release.

Earlier, Health Minister Olivier Veran told lawmakers France was seeing a "tsunami" of COVID-19 infections, fueled by both the Delta and Omicron variants of the disease.

Mask-wearing is already mandatory inside public buildings and public transport across France.