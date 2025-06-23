Sen. Mullin: Iran Kept Nuke Fuel at Fordo During Strike

U.S. intelligence determined that Iran did not remove nuclear materials from its Fordo enrichment site before American bombers struck it over the weekend, contradicting reports that Tehran had relocated critical stockpiles in advance of the attack, Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., said Monday, CNBC reported.

Mullin said the findings challenge foreign reports claiming otherwise and underscore the strike's significance in disabling Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

"In fact, we actually believe they stored more of it in Fordo because they believe Fordo was impenetrable," Mullin said during an appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box." He added, "They thought it was a safe place to be."

Fordo, a hardened nuclear facility located 300 feet beneath a mountain southwest of Tehran, was one of three nuclear sites targeted by the U.S. military. The other two were Natanz and Isfahan.

President Donald Trump said the strikes had "completely obliterated" Iran's major enrichment facilities, marking one of the most detailed U.S. military operations against Iran in recent years.

Mullin, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, acknowledged that both Iran and Israel had circulated claims suggesting nuclear materials were moved before the attack, but said U.S. intelligence had found no such evidence. "They are claiming that they moved some material," he said. "Our intelligence report says they didn't."

The senator emphasized the capability of U.S. military technology to penetrate fortified structures. "We have the ability to destroy things that people think [are] undestroyable. And so we think we did a really good job," he said.

"However, if we find out that we didn't, we will be working with our allies to finish the job, or we will finish the job," Mullin said.

On Sunday, Vice President JD Vance also signaled continued engagement with Tehran over its nuclear capabilities. "We are going to work in the coming weeks to ensure that we do something with that [nuclear] fuel, and that's one of the things that we're going to have conversations with the Iranians about," Vance told ABC's "This Week."

The New York Times reported Sunday that two unnamed Israeli officials believed Iran had transferred uranium and equipment out of Fordo before the attack. But Mullin flatly rejected those assertions. "We have a really good handle on what we've destroyed," he said. "We have severely damaged, if not completely destroyed, their ability to have a nuclear weapon."

Mullin reaffirmed the Trump administration's longstanding stance on Iran's nuclear ambitions. "We have made it very clear, President Trump has made clear for 10 years, that we will not allow Iran, the world's sponsor of terror, to have a nuclear weapon any way whatsoever," he said.

However, Mullin clarified that the administration does not intend to insert American troops into Iranian territory. "That means that we can do this through the air and work with our allies to finish the job," he said.

"And I believe that we may have to work with Israel to continue to maybe get rid of some of their stockpiles as things come up," Mullin added.