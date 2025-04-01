French Court: Le Pen Appeal Ruling Could Come Before Presidential Vote

A French appeals court said Tuesday it would examine Marine Le Pen's case within a timeframe that could potentially allow the National Rally party leader to contest the 2027 presidential election if her conviction is overturned.

In a court ruling many commentators called a political earthquake, Le Pen on Monday was given a prison term and fine after being convicted of a fake jobs scheme at the EU parliament.

But the most serious part of the conviction was a five-year ban — effective immediately — on standing for office, which eliminates her from the race.

Addressing her lawmakers Tuesday, Le Pen, who considered herself the favorite in the 2027 election in which President Emmanuel Macron cannot stand again, accused "the system" of rolling out "the nuclear bomb" to end her presidential hopes.

"If they use such a powerful weapon against us, it's obviously because we're about to win an election," said Le Pen, 56. "We won't let this happen."

The Paris Court of Appeal said later Tuesday that it would examine Le Pen's case "within a timeframe that should allow a decision to be reached in the summer of 2026."

This could mean that the new trial would be held by early 2026 at the latest, and that the decision would therefore be handed down well before the 2027 presidential election, in which Le Pen wants to run for the fourth time.

In a statement signed by the chief justice, Jacques Boulard, and the attorney general, Marie-Suzanne Le Queau, the court said it had received three appeals against the rulings handed down on Monday.

The announcement was made after Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin, speaking during a tense parliament session, expressed hope that Le Pen's appeal would be heard within the "most reasonable timeframe."

"I personally hope that if Mrs Le Pen lodges an appeal, this new judgement at the Paris Court of Appeal can take place within the most reasonable timeframe," Darmanin told parliament.

Analysts said the court decision could deepen France's political crisis and cast a shadow on the upcoming 2027 polls.

Le Pen's National Rally (RN), which is the largest single party in parliament, can complicate life for Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, who does not have a majority in the lower house National Assembly.

If Le Pen loses her appeal, there is also a "plan B", a candidacy by her protege and RN party leader Jordan Bardella, a 29-year-old with a slick television and social media presence.

- 'No one is untouchable' -

The atmosphere in parliament was particularly tense.

Le Pen, who remains an MP and head of her party's parliamentary faction, attended the session and was seen laughing and chatting with her colleagues.

"I don't want to let it be said here that our democracy is being undermined by the judiciary," said Bayrou. "That's not true."

Le Pen's conviction sparked angry reactions from far-right figures across Europe but also from the Kremlin, X owner Elon Musk, and Trump, while Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed concern.

"She was banned from running for five years and she is the leading candidate. That sounds like this country," said U.S. President Donald Trump, comparing her conviction to the "lawfare" he says was waged against him before becoming president.

"No one is untouchable: she made a mistake, she must pay for it," Nathanael Fichou, a waiter, said in the southern port of Marseille.

Nicole Prolhac, 78, said she was "annoyed" because Le Pen represented millions of French voters.

"But can we let someone who has committed embezzlement lead the country?"

- 'I am counting on you' -

The National Rally party said it would organise a rally in Le Pen's support in Paris on Sunday.

"I'm counting on you!" she said on X.

Speaking to Europe 1 radio, Bardella said that Le Pen had been judged with "brutality and violence" and that her only mistake was to "have the capacity to take the national camp to victory."

"Everything will be done to prevent us from coming to power," he said.

He added that the situation could boost the fortunes of the RN.

"I tell the French do not lose hope."

- 'Not a political decision' -

France's prosecutor general Remy Heitz said the verdict was "not a political decision but a legal one."

Le Pen took over the former National Front (FN) from her father Jean-Marie Le Pen in 2011 and has since sought to clean up its image. Her father, who died in January, was often accused of making racist and anti-Semitic comments.

After three unsuccessful presidential campaigns in 2012, 2017, and 2022, polls had shown Le Pen to be on course to easily top the first round with a chance of winning the presidency in the second round run-off.

She was given a four-year prison term by the Paris court. Two years were suspended and the other two would be served outside jail with an electronic bracelet.

Le Pen was convicted for a scheme where the party was found to have eased the pressure on its own finances by using European Parliament monthly allowances to pay "fictitious" parliamentary assistants, who actually worked for the party.

Twenty-four people — including Le Pen — were convicted, all of them RN party officials or assistants.