Rubio: Path for Venezuela Involves Stabilization, Recovery, Transition

Secretary of State Marco Rubio outlined the path for Venezuela's return to normalcy, making his points Friday at a meeting with President Donald Trump, Cabinet officials, and oil company executives.

Rubio said at the meeting, which aired live on Newsmax, the three steps for Venezuela involve stabilization and recovery before fully transitioning into a functional country.

Rubio said efforts are focused on stabilizing the country following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, who was brought to the U.S. to face federal drug charges.

"We do not want to see destabilization in the country," Rubio said.

"We're working very cooperatively with the interim authorities there to provide a market for the sale of the wealth of Venezuela in such a way that benefits the people, both of the United States but also the people of Venezuela," Rubio added.

He said everything Venezuela buys with the money it makes from oil will be bought from the U.S.

"That includes everything from equipment for the oil industry to food to medicines and everything in between," Rubio said.

The recovery phase will follow, with the goal of returning Venezuela to a healthy economy.

"The money goes to the benefit of the people, not the benefit of our adversaries," Rubio said.

Rubio said, eventually, Venezuela will transition into a "normal country," calling it the most important phase — one that ensures a strong economy with a friendly diplomatic relationship with America.

This third phase, said Rubio, is when Venezuela is no longer "a foothold for our adversaries" and is country "that serves our interests, but also the interests of the [Venezuelan] people."

"It will be a country that is wealthy, a country that is prosperous for the people — not for a handful of criminals — but also a country that is supportive of our interests in the region and throughout the world," Rubio added.