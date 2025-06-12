WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: marco rubio | us | israel | iran | airstrikes

Rubio Says Israel Acted Unilaterally With Iran Strike

By    |   Thursday, 12 June 2025 09:12 PM EDT

Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized Thursday night that the U.S. was not involved in Israeli airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

"Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran," Rubio said in a statement released by the White House. "We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region.

"Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense. President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our regional partners. Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel."

President Donald Trump said earlier Thursday that an Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear sites "could very well happen" but advised against it, saying the possibility of a U.S.-brokered deal on Tehran’s nuclear program was "fairly close."

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff was expected to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Oman for a sixth round of talks Sunday. Ahead of the negotiations, Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Mossad intelligence agency head David Barnea reportedly will meet with Witkoff.

Mike Huckabee, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, said Wednesday that Israel is unlikely to attack Iran without a green light from the Trump administration., The Times of Israel reported Thursday.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


GlobalTalk
209
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
