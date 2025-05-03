Rubio Congratulates Singapore's Ruling Party on Election Win

Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and the People's Action Party on their victory on Saturday and said the Trump administration looked forward to continuing to work closely with the newly elected Singaporean government.
"We look forward to continuing to work closely with the newly elected government and Prime Minister Wong to strengthen economic growth and our bilateral defense and security ties, which benefit Americans, Singaporeans, and others across the region," Rubio said in a statement.
