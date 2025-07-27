Rubio: US Officials in Malaysia to Help in Cambodia-Thailand Talks

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said State Department officials were in Malaysia to assist peace efforts as Cambodia and Thailand were scheduled to begin talks there on Monday in hopes for a ceasefire.

President Donald Trump and Rubio were engaged with their counterparts for each country and were monitoring the situation very closely, Rubio said in a statement released by the State Department late on Sunday in the U.S.

"We want this conflict to end as soon as possible," he said.