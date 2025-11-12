WATCH TV LIVE

Rubio Fears West Bank Violence Could Hurt Gaza Peace Efforts

Wednesday, 12 November 2025 05:48 PM EST

Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed concern on Wednesday that the latest spate of violence by Israeli settlers in the Israeli-occupied West Bank could spill over and undermine U.S.-backed peace efforts in Gaza.

"I hope not," Rubio told reporters after a meeting of Group of Seven foreign ministers in Canada, when asked whether the West Bank events could endanger the Gaza ceasefire.

"We don't expect it to," he said. "We'll do everything we can to make sure it doesn't happen."

