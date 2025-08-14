Rubio Marks India's Independence Day Amid Diplomatic Strain

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday congratulated India on its Independence Day, praising the "historic relationship between the world's largest democracy and the world's oldest democracy" and reaffirming U.S.-India cooperation in defense, technology, and space.

"On behalf of the United States, I extend our congratulations and warm wishes to the people of India as they celebrate their Independence Day on August 15," Rubio said in a statement.

"The historic relationship between the world's largest democracy and the world's oldest democracy is consequential and far-reaching. Our two countries are united by our shared vision for a more peaceful, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region. Our partnership spans industries, promotes innovation, pushes the boundaries of critical and emerging technologies, and extends into space.

"Working together, the United States and India will rise to the modern challenges of today and ensure a brighter future for both our countries," he said.

The greeting comes as Washington weighs how to navigate India's deepening ties with U.S. adversaries, including its expanding trade with Russia, energy cooperation with Iran, and participation in forums alongside China. Those relationships have raised concerns about India's strategic direction at a time of intensifying global rivalries.

President Donald Trump is expected to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this month, with trade, defense partnerships, and regional security likely to top the agenda. The meeting could prove pivotal in shaping whether New Delhi aligns more closely with Washington or continues balancing its ties among competing powers.