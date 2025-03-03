2 Dead, 10 Injured as Car Plows Into Crowd in Germany

Two people were killed and 10 others injured, several of them seriously, when a car drove into a pedestrian area in the city center of Mannheim, Germany, on Monday, the BBC reported.

Police arrested a 40-year-old German national from the neighboring Rhineland-Palatinate state following a large-scale manhunt in the center of Mannheim, with the motives for the incident unclear, according to CNN.

Germany has been shocked by a number of deadly car ramming attacks in recent months by Muslim immigrants, which helped propel the Alternative for Germany party into second place in the recent German federal elections and an overall victory for right-wing parties.

Friedrich Merz, leader of the Christian Democratic Union and likely the country's next chancellor, said he was "shocked" by Monday's incident as well as the other recent "terrible acts."

Merz, who pledged before the election to enforce a strict crackdown on immigration, insisted that "Germany must become a safe country again," declaring that "we will work toward this with the utmost determination."

In December, a Saudi national allegedly drove a car into a busy Christmas market in Magdeburg, killing three people and injuring hundreds, The Wall Street Journal reported. Last month, police arrested an Afghan refugee after he allegedly rammed a crowd in Munich, killing two and injuring dozens.

Mannheim, in the state of Baden Württemberg, was also the scene of an attack last May when an Afghan refugee allegedly stabbed a policeman to death in an attack on an anti-Islam politician. The suspect is currently facing trial for murder.