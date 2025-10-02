Manchester Police Chief Urges Calm After Yom Kippur Incident

Manchester, England's police chief appealed for calm and solidarity after what he called a “horrendous attack” on Yom Kippur, when many in the Jewish community were attending synagogue. British authorities have declared the deadly rampage — which killed two people on the holiest day of the Jewish year — a terrorist attack.

Manchester Assistant Metropolitan Police Commissioner Laurence Taylor said the assailant was killed by officers, and two other suspects were arrested. He provided no further information on the arrests.

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson thanked members of the public who quickly alerted police, enabling officers to "act swiftly and bravely to bring this horrendous attack to an end." He also praised partner agencies — including other emergency services, local authorities, and the health service — for their ongoing support.

Acknowledging the wider impact, Watson said the day's "horrific events" would be felt not only in Greater Manchester but across the country. He cautioned that the investigation will take time, promising a sustained, highly visible police presence while officers work to establish the full circumstances.

The chief constable urged people to avoid sharing disturbing or insensitive material online and to pass any information directly to police. "We stand with all those affected," he said, adding that GMP will "do everything in our power to keep our communities safe."

Yom Kippur is a time of prayer and reflection when synagogues are typically at their busiest — a point Watson underscored in stressing that places of worship should be "entirely safe from harm."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.