WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: manchester united ratcliffe comments uk immigration

Manchester United Co-owner Jim Ratcliffe Says He's Sorry If Some Offended by Anti-immigrant Comments

Manchester United Co-owner Jim Ratcliffe Says He's Sorry If Some Offended by Anti-immigrant Comments

Thursday, 12 February 2026 08:00 AM EST

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe said Thursday that he’s sorry if some have been offended by anti-immigrant comments.

The billionaire co-owner of Manchester United faced criticism by both political leaders and fans after he said the U.K. had been “colonized’’ by immigrants.

Ratcliffe, the founder and chairman of chemicals maker Ineos, is one of Britain’s richest people and an influential voice on politics and the economy.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Wednesday that the comments by Jim Ratcliffe were “offensive and wrong.”

Ratcliffe issued a statement on Thursday, saying that he was “sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the U.K. and Europe.”

Ratcliffe, who lives in the tax haven of Monaco, made the comments in a wide-ranging interview with Sky News in which he touched on the challenges facing the European chemicals industry, politics and the weakness of the U.K. economy.

“You can’t have an economy with 9 million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in,” Ratcliffe said. “I mean, the U.K.’s been colonized.”

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Manchester United coowner Jim Ratcliffe said Thursday that he's sorry if some have been offended by antiimmigrant comments.The billionaire coowner of Manchester United faced criticism by both political leaders and fans after he said the U.K. had been "colonized'' by...
manchester united ratcliffe comments uk immigration
174
2026-00-12
Thursday, 12 February 2026 08:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved