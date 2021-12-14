×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Malta | Cannabis

Malta Legalizes Adult-use Cannabis Possession, Cultivation

Tuesday, 14 December 2021 02:00 PM

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Malta on Tuesday decriminalized the possession and cultivation of cannabis for personal use by adults, and took steps to set up what could become Europe's first cannabis regulatory authority.

Under the new legislative package, it will become legal for anyone 18 and over to possess up to 7 grams of cannabis and to cultivate up to four plants. Growers for personal use can store up to 50 grams of dried marijuana. However, consuming cannabis in public or in the presence of minors remains illegal and subject to fines.

The new regulations will allow for the setting up of non-profit clubs that can distribute cannabis and cannabis plant seeds among their members. And it calls for the establishment of an authority that will work with the government on national policy governing cannabis use.

The minister who sponsored the legislation, Owen Bonnici, said the package aimed “stop treating people who are not criminals like criminals,” create a regulatory system and “protect minors and society at large.”

The passage of the package was not unanimous, with the opposition Nationalist Party arguing that the bill would normalize and increase drug abuse in Malta. It must be signed into law by the president, which is usually a formality.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Malta on Tuesday decriminalized the possession and cultivation of cannabis for personal use by adults, and took steps to set up what could become Europe's first cannabis regulatory authority. Under the new legislative package, it will become legal for anyone 18 and over to...
Malta,Cannabis
206
2021-00-14
Tuesday, 14 December 2021 02:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved