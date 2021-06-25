×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Mali | Attack

Attack on Troops on UN Mission in Mali: Germans Involved

Friday, 25 June 2021 08:00 AM

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Fifteen U.N. peacekeepers were injured when a temporary operational base in Mali was targeted with a vehicle bomb, the U.N. mission in Mali, MINUSMA, said Friday.

The incident occurred near the village of Ichagara in the region of Gao.

“Their evacuation is underway,” MINUSMA said on Twitter.

Germany's military said that German troops were among those affected. It provided no further details.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Fifteen U.N. peacekeepers were injured when a temporary operational base in Mali was targeted with a vehicle bomb, the U.N. mission in Mali, MINUSMA, said Friday.The incident occurred near the village of Ichagara in the region of Gao."Their evacuation is underway," MINUSMA...
Mali,Attack
65
2021-00-25
Friday, 25 June 2021 08:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved