European Leaders Celebrate P ter Magyar's Victory in a Stunning Hungarian Election

BUDAPEST (AP) — European leaders heaped praise on P ter Magyar after his stunning election victory in Hungary, not just for what the vibrant campaigner and the country's next premier might do but who he is not — long-serving Prime Minister Viktor Orb n, who many saw as a direct threat to the continent's peace and prosperity.

The outpouring reflected a deep frustration with Orb n across the 27-nation European Union and its institutions.

“Today Europe wins and European values win,” said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro S nchez in a post on X on Sunday night. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk exclaimed on social media: “Back together! Glorious victory, dear friends!”

Orb n's 16-year grip on power has tested the EU system of governance meant to ensure peace through economic and political integration after the ravages of the world wars. Claiming he sought to advance Hungarian’s national interests over strategy forged in Brussels, Orb n time and again vetoed collective action such as support for Ukraine following Russia's all-out invasion.

Recently, the far-right leader's government outraged EU leaders and officials when it admitted to providing a backchannel to Russia during summits.

In a recent interview, Magyar told The Associated Press that if elected, he would repair Hungary’s relationship with the EU. However, he has carefully avoided taking firm positions on a number of divisive issues during the election campaign — including Orb n’s anti-LGBTQ policies and whether Hungary should extend more support to Ukraine. “All Hungarians know that this is a shared victory. Our homeland made up its mind. It wants to live again. It wants to be a European country,” Magyar said during his victory speech from the banks of the Danube River in Budapest, the country's capital.

Magyar said he received calls on Sunday night — before he took the stage to announce his victory — from French President Emmanuel Macron, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Online, congratulations also flowed in from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Irish Prime Minister Miche l Martin, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and European Parliament Speaker Roberta Metsola. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Romanian President Nicu or Dan and European Council President Ant nio Costa also posted their well-wishes for Magyar.

“This is an historic moment, not only for Hungary, but for European democracy," Starmer said.

“France welcomes the victory of democratic participation, the Hungarian people’s commitment to the values of the European Union, and Hungary’s commitment to Europe,” Macron said.

Merz said, “Let’s join forces for a strong, secure and, above all, united Europe.”

Kristersson referenced both the EU and NATO in his congratulation note to Magyar: “I look forward to working closely with you – as Allies and EU Members. This marks a new chapter in the history of Hungary.”

Slovenia’s liberal Prime Minister Robert Golob congratulated Magyar, saying his “victory over right-wing populism is also a great victory for the EU and its future.”

“Only a more united and more effective EU will be able to respond to the extremely serious challenges of the times ahead,” Golob said.

Israeli opposition figure Yair Lapid, himself a descendent of Hungarian Jews who survived the Holocaust, also congratulated Magyar.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni congratulated Magyar but also thanked Orb n for “intense collaboration for these years."

Far-right French politician Jordan Bardella, seen as a nationally competitive politician in the upcoming 2027 French elections, praised Orb n's record on populist causes in a post on X. He made no mention of Magyar.

Von der Leyen, who had like many EU officials avoided any public position on the Hungarian election, posted on X that "Hungary has chosen Europe. Europe has always chosen Hungary. Together, we are stronger. A country returns to its European path. The Union grows stronger.”

Orb n had vilified the Brussels-based EU executive and frequently stymied her agenda.

European People's Party President Manfried Weber, also a frequent Orb n target, said on social media that "Hungary is back at the heart of Europe."

German lawmaker Daniel Freund said that “Hungarians are sending a signal to the world" — and warned that Orb n’s election loss will reverberate among populist leaders world over.

“The icon of illiberal anti-European forces has now failed - brought down by a disastrous economy, corruption, and his own unfair electoral system," Freund said.

Ukraine's posted congratulations to Magyar on its X account, referencing two historic rivers of Ukraine and Hungary.

“The Dnipro and the Tisza flow through a shared home — Europe,” it said.