Venezuela's Maduro Escalates Protester Crackdown

Venezuela has intensified its crackdown on protesters and opposition members following the country's disputed July 28 election.

Since protests began, nongovernmental organization Foro Penal says at least 1,229 people have been arrested, while the office of President Nicolás Maduro puts the number of arrestees above 2,200.

Human Rights Watch says it's in the process of confirming at least 24 deaths, most of them protesters.

Some family members of detainees say they haven't been allowed to get their loved ones attorneys or even learn what charges they are being held on.

The crisis arose after Maduro declared himself winner of a third term. Opposition volunteers say they've counted votes from 80% of precincts showing that Maduro's challenger, Edmundo González, actually won with more than twice as many votes.

Protesters are calling on Maduro to release the precinct-level results to prove his victory claim.

Last week, the U.S. State Department recognized González as the rightful winner.

Maduro has promised to "pulverize" the opposition and has been sending security forces to target those his regime accuses of committing violent crimes during protests in a campaign dubbed "Operation Knock Knock."

Maduro and other officials have described protesters and activists as "fascist criminals."

Officials from Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico have been in contact with representatives from Maduro's and Gonzalez's camps to seek a solution to the crisis.

Maduro has been in power since 2013, and his ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela has governed for 25 years.