WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: macron | summit | ukraine | peace | russia | war

EU Leaders Warn Against Ukraine Ceasefire Without Peace Deal

Monday, 17 February 2025 06:43 PM EST

A group of European leaders agreed at a meeting in Paris on Monday they were ready to give Ukraine security guarantees, but it would be dangerous to conclude a ceasefire without a peace agreement at the same time, a European Union official said.

"We are ready to provide security guarantees, with modalities to be examined with each party, depending on the level of American support," said the official, summarizing the results of the Paris meeting.

The meeting was called by French President Emmanuel Macron after President Donald Trump arranged bilateral peace talks with Russia, excluding European allies and Ukraine from negotiations that are due to begin in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez were among the leaders at the meeting.

Also taking part were Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, NATO boss Mark Rutte, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.

"We agree with President Trump on a 'peace through strength' approach," the EU official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"We believe it is dangerous to conclude a ceasefire without a peace agreement at the same time," the official added.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A group of European leaders agreed at a meeting in Paris on Monday they were ready to give Ukraine security guarantees, but it would be dangerous to conclude a ceasefire without a peace agreement at the same time, a European Union official said. "We are ready to provide ...
macron, summit, ukraine, peace, russia, war
215
2025-43-17
Monday, 17 February 2025 06:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved