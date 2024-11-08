WATCH TV LIVE

Maccabi Tel Aviv Fans Clash with Reported Pro-Palestinian Protesters at Ajax Europa League Match

Friday, 08 November 2024 12:02 AM EST

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Supporters of Maccabi Tel Aviv clashed with apparent pro-Palestinian protesters before and after a Europa League soccer match between their team and Ajax outside the Dutch team’s home stadium in Amsterdam on Thursday night, media and officials said.

The clashes reportedly erupted despite a ban on a pro-Palestinian demonstration imposed by Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema, who had feared that clashes would break out between protesters and supporters of the Israeli soccer club.

Details of the incidents remained unclear, but Israeli media reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called his Dutch counterpart about them.

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, also condemned the violence in a post on the social media platform X.

There were no immediate reports of arrests or injuries from the clashes outside the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, the city's main arena and Ajax’s home stadium. Ajax won the Europa League match 5-0 after leading 3-0 at halftime.

