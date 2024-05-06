WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: lufthansa | elbit | israel | military drones

Lufthansa, Israel's Elbit to Work on Military Drones

Monday, 06 May 2024 08:17 AM EDT

Lufthansa will work with Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems in the field of military drones via its maintenance subsidiary Lufthansa Technik as it seeks to expand its defense business, a spokesperson for the unit said on Monday.

The project concerns an offer to deliver and maintain up to eight of the Israeli Hermes 900 Starliner drones for the German Navy.

Lufthansa Technik will be responsible for maintenance and staff training, while Elbit will be in charge of the production of the drones. The project's value wasn't disclosed by either side.

The companies signed a memorandum of understanding in January this year, but a formal contract was yet to be signed.

Elbit Systems declined to comment.

This is the first military drone project for the subsidiary of the German flagship carrier.

Its defense business includes service and maintenance for NATO's staple aircraft such as the F-35 fighter jets, the Chinook transport helicopters, and the Poseidon reconnaissance planes.

Germany launched a $107.68 billion special defense fund in 2022 in what it described as a "Zeitenwende" or turning point to increase its military spending after Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Hermes 900 Starliner is an Israeli-made reconnaissance and attack drone capable of carrying up to 450 kilograms of payload, operated by India, Canada, Brazil and Switzerland, among others.

The joint project will be presented at the International Aerospace Exhibition ILA in Berlin in June, Lufthansa Technik said.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Lufthansa will work with Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems in the field of military drones via its maintenance subsidiary Lufthansa Technik as it seeks to expand its defense business, a spokesperson for the unit said on Monday.
lufthansa, elbit, israel, military drones
233
2024-17-06
Monday, 06 May 2024 08:17 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved