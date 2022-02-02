×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: LT | Mexico | Police | Arrest

Mexico Arrests State Security Chief on Torture Charges

Wednesday, 02 February 2022 07:00 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Federal agents arrested the security chief for the central Mexico state of Aguascalientes on Wednesday on charges of torture, state authorities said.

Porfirio Javier Sánchez Mendoza had served in the state position since 2018. Earlier he held positions in the federal Attorney General’s Office and the now disbanded Federal Police, where he was director of undercover operations.

The Aguascalientes state government said in a statement that Sánchez Mendoza was arrested on an order from the federal Attorney General’s Office. “During Sánchez Mendoza’s performance as Public Safety secretary he carried out his duties with impeccable conduct and optimal results,” the statement said.

A federal official, who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak about the case, confirmed Sánchez Mendoza’s arrest, but offered no additional details on the origins of the torture charge.

Sánchez Mendoza has been tied to the former federal security chief Genaro García Luna, who is awaiting trial in the United States.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Federal agents arrested the security chief for the central Mexico state of Aguascalientes on Wednesday on charges of torture, state authorities said.Porfirio Javier Sánchez Mendoza had served in the state position since 2018. Earlier he held positions in the federal...
LT,Mexico,Police,Arrest
158
2022-00-02
Wednesday, 02 February 2022 07:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved