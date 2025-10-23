DNA Found in Clues From $102M Louvre Heist

Investigators have discovered traces of DNA in one of the helmets and one of the gloves left behind by the Louvre jewelry heist robbers, according to French police.

It's a potential blockbuster breakthrough for the Museum after Sunday's $102 million theft in Paris.

Authorities are analyzing the genetic evidence, which they hope will help identify those responsible for the daring daylight robbery from the museum's ornate Apollo Gallery, reported ABC News on Wednesday.

Officials have said the evidence so far points to organized crime, though they have not ruled out the possibility of an inside job.

The development comes as Louvre President Laurence des Cars faced France's Senate Culture Committee on Wednesday, where she revealed she had submitted her resignation following the heist, but said that it was rejected.

"This tragedy deeply shocked museum staff, fellow citizens, and admirers of the Louvre around the world," des Cars said in her opening remarks. "This is an immense wound that has been inflicted on us."

Des Cars said all of the museum's alarms and cameras were functioning properly, but she acknowledged a longstanding "weakness" in perimeter security.

"The weakness of the Louvre is its perimeter security, which has been a problem for a long time ... certainly due to underinvestment," she said.

Des Cars added that the museum's "Grand Louvre renovation project," launched 40 years ago, has only affected half of the museum."

She said the only external camera near the Apollo Gallery faced west, leaving the window the thieves broke through unmonitored.

"The security system, as installed in the Apollo Gallery, worked perfectly," she said. "The question that arises is how to adapt this system to a new type of attack and modus operandi that we could not have foreseen."

Despite her defense of the internal systems, des Cars conceded that "today we are witnessing a terrible failure at the Louvre."

"The security of the Louvre is one of my top priorities during my term of office, and I repeat that I was appalled by the museum's security situation when I arrived in 2021," she said.

The 232-year-old museum's "aging infrastructure" has hindered the installation of modern equipment, she added.

The Louvre reopened Wednesday morning for the first time since the heist.