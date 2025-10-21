Louvre Heist Exposes France's No-Insurance Gamble

French officials confirmed that the royal jewels stolen in a high-stakes daylight heist at the Louvre were completely uninsured — a revelation now fueling outrage over government policy as authorities race to track the thieves across Europe, Newsweek reported.

French authorities have acknowledged that the eight royal jewels stolen Sunday from the Louvre Museum, including a diamond brooch once worn by Empress Eugénie, were not insured, reigniting debate over state stewardship of national treasures.

In a statement to France's Le Parisien newspaper, the Culture Ministry said the nation accepts full liability for such losses because "the state acts as its own insurer when national museums' works are in their typical place of conservation, given the cost of taking out insurance when the loss rate is low."

Officials emphasized that the stolen jewels carried an "inestimable heritage and historical value," making private-market coverage prohibitive.

That posture is drawing scrutiny.

"In the event of a theft like the one that occurred Sunday at the Louvre, national museums are left with nothing but tears," said Romain Déchelette, president of French insurer Serex Assurances.

Police said the thieves struck around 9:30 a.m., slicing through a river-facing window with a disc cutter and scaling to the Apollo Gallery using a basket lift.

They smashed two glass cases and fled on motorbikes before guards arrived.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said the men entered from the Seine side, targeting the royal Crown Diamonds collection, which has long been home to the Regent, the Sancy, and the Hortensia.

Officials said eight objects were taken: a sapphire diadem, a necklace, and a single earring belonging to 19th-century French queens Marie-Amélie and Hortense; emerald jewelry linked to Empress Marie-Louise; a reliquary brooch; Empress Eugénie's diadem; and her jewel-laden corsage-bow brooch, considered the centerpiece of the imperial ensemble.

One item, Eugénie's emerald-set crown containing more than 1,300 diamonds, was later found discarded and damaged outside the Louvre. Authorities fear the remaining pieces may be quickly broken apart and trafficked internationally, making recovery more difficult.

This is not the first breach at the world's most visited museum.

Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa was stolen in 1911 and vanished for more than two years. In 1956, a visitor hurled a stone at the painting, prompting the Louvre to seal it behind bulletproof glass.

President Emmanuel Macron said in January that the museum is undergoing a multiyear security redesign, with a new main entrance expected by 2031.

French conservatives are already calling for immediate action rather than long-range planning.

France's elite anti-gang brigade is coordinating the investigation.

No arrests have been made.