A Power Outage Disrupts London's Subway Network

Monday, 12 May 2025 12:00 PM EDT

LONDON (AP) — Multiple lines on the London Underground network were suspended or disrupted Monday because of a power outage, the British capital's transport authority said.

The Transport for London website showed that at least two subway lines were suspended due to a power failure, and there were severe delays and partial suspensions on at least three other lines.

A Transport for London spokesperson told the PA news agency that there was a power cut in south London “for a matter of minutes,” causing disruption in the subway network. The spokesperson, who was not named, said “everything shut down” due to a “National Grid issue.”

British media reported that many stations in central London were completely closed.

The extent or cause of the disruption was not immediately clear.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


