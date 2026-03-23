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Tags: London Golders Green ambulance arson antisemitism Hatzola

4 Vehicles Belonging to Jewish Ambulance Service Set on Fire in London

Monday, 23 March 2026 01:00 AM EDT

LONDON (AP) — British police are investigating an apparent arson attack on four vehicles belonging to a Jewish ambulance service in London early Monday morning.

Four ambulances belonging to Hatzola Northwest, a volunteer organization that provides emergency medical response, were damaged, according to the London fire brigade.

Multiple cylinders on the vehicles exploded, causing windows to break in an adjacent block of flats, it said in a statement, adding that no injuries have been reported.

Officers were called to Golders Green, a London neighborhood with a large Jewish population, after receiving reports of a fire. The police said the incident is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, authorities said.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


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British police are investigating an apparent arson attack on four vehicles belonging to a Jewish ambulance service in London early Monday morning.Four ambulances belonging to Hatzola Northwest, a volunteer organization that provides emergency medical response, were damaged,...
London Golders Green ambulance arson antisemitism Hatzola
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Monday, 23 March 2026 01:00 AM
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