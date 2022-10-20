×
liz truss | conservatives | british | prime minister | uk | resignation

Liz Truss Looks to Bounce With $20,000 'Golden Goodbye' After Resignation

(Newsmax)

By    |   Thursday, 20 October 2022 12:55 PM EDT

The shortest-serving prime minister in history, Liz Truss will be awarded more than £18,000 (more than $20,000 U.S.) with a resignation under proper government rules. She will be entitled to a quarter of her salary as severance with no particular time limit, the U.K.'s Independent reported.

Government ministers are entitled to a quarter of their annual salary if they decide to leave office — with no minimum qualifying period of employment.

If Truss is challenged, she will be entitled to the £18,000. That is even if Tory MPs decide her appointment was indeed a mistake. Conservative MPs were calling for Truss to resign just after a month in office. One MP even referred to her as a "dumpster fire."

Truss was forced to get rid of her first chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, for the implementation of a budget composed primarily of her own election pledges after it sent markets ablaze and interest rates through the roof.

Kwarteng was urged to reject a similar payment, which he is entitled to despite his brief time in office.

"Do the right thing and refuse to accept the ministerial severance payment," Scottish National Party MP David Linden said.

Kwarteng was entitled to £16,876 (about $19,000 U.S.), which was double his salary.

When ministers resigned from Boris Johnson's cabinet, they totaled more than £200,000 ($224,000 U.S.) in severance pay, although some said they would not collect. The prime minister is paid £164,080 (about $184,000 U.S.) a year, of which £79,936 (about $90,000 U.S.) is for the duties as prime minister. The rest is reserved for MP responsibilities.

liz truss, conservatives, british, prime minister, uk, resignation
260
2022-55-20
Thursday, 20 October 2022 12:55 PM
