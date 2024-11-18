Lithuania: Unclear How Many Missiles Ukraine Has to Strike in Russia

It is unclear if Ukraine has enough missiles to defend itself if it is allowed to use them to strike inside Russia, Lithuania's foreign minister said Monday.
"I'm not opening champagne just yet, because we don't know the actual numbers of how many rockets Ukraine has," Gabrielius Landsbergis said before a meeting with other EU foreign ministers in Brussels.
"So the question is, are they provided enough rockets that would make a difference in the battlefield."
