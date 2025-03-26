WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: lithuania pabrade US soldiers military training

4 American Soldiers Are Missing From Training Area Near Lithuania's Capital, US Military Says

Wednesday, 26 March 2025 11:00 AM EDT

Four U.S. Army soldiers have gone missing at a training area outside of Lithuania's capital, and a search is underway, the U.S. military said Wednesday.

A statement from U.S. Army Europe and Africa public affairs in Wiesbaden, Germany said the soldiers were conducting scheduled tactical training at the time.

It said further information will be provided as new information becomes available.

Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reported that four U.S. soldiers and vehicle were reported missing Tuesday afternoon during an exercise at the General Silvestras Žukauskas training ground in Pabradė, a town located less than 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the border with Belarus.

The Baltic countries of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are all NATO members and have often had chilly ties with Russia, a key ally of Belarus, since declaring independence from the Soviet Union in 1990.

Relations soured further over Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has been one of the most outspoken supporters of Ukraine in its fight against Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


