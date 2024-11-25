DHL Cargo Plane Crashes in Lithuania

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — A DHL cargo plane crashed Monday morning near the Lithuanian capital.
The Lithuanian airport authority identified the aircraft as a “DHL cargo plane flying from Leipzig, Germany, to Vilnius Airport.”
It posted on the social platform X that city services including a fire truck were on site.
DHL Group, headquartered in Bonn, Germany, did not immediately return a call for comment.
