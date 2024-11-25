WATCH TV LIVE

DHL Cargo Plane Crashes in Lithuania

Monday, 25 November 2024 02:01 AM EST

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — A DHL cargo plane crashed Monday morning near the Lithuanian capital.

The Lithuanian airport authority identified the aircraft as a “DHL cargo plane flying from Leipzig, Germany, to Vilnius Airport.”

It posted on the social platform X that city services including a fire truck were on site.

DHL Group, headquartered in Bonn, Germany, did not immediately return a call for comment.

Monday, 25 November 2024 02:01 AM
