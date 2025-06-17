Sen. Graham: Time to Close Chapter on Ayatollah

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said in an interview Monday, he wants President Donald Trump to go all-in on Israel's war with Iran.

"It's time to close the chapter on the ayatollah and his henchmen," Graham said in an interview on Fox News. "Be all in, President Trump, in helping Israel eliminate the nuclear threat. If we need to provide bombs to Israel, provide bombs. If we need to fly planes with Israel, do joint operations."

Graham said the world and Iran would be better off if the ayatollahs were displaced and replaced with something else.

"Let's close it soon and start a new chapter in the Mideast: one of tolerance, hope and peace," Graham said.

In a post on his Truth Social account Tuesday, Trump called for Iran's unconditional surrender, threatening Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding," Trump wrote. "He is an easy target but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don't want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin."

Trump said Israel's control of the Iranian skies was made in America.

"We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran," Trump wrote moments earlier on Truth Social. "Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn't compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured 'stuff. Nobody does it better than the good ol' USA."