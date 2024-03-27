Netanyahu Mourns Lieberman as Loyal Friend of Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a tweet on the social media website X, Wednesday, expressing his sorrow at the passing of Joe Lieberman.

Lieberman was, as noted by The Washington Post, the first Jewish candidate on a national ticket for a major party in the U.S. when he ran as Al Gore's running mate.

"Sara and I grieve with Hadassah and the entire Lieberman family on the passing of our beloved Joe Lieberman," Netanyahu wrote, referring to Sara, his wife, and Hadassah, Joe's spouse, in the remarks.

"Joe was an exemplary public servant, an American patriot and a matchless champion of the Jewish people and the Jewish state.

"In my very first meeting with him decades ago, I was struck by his integrity, decency, and civic courage. He had a deep moral sense and common sense and was fearless in the defense of truth.

"He was also an extraordinarily kind and loyal personal friend.

"We will miss you greatly Joe. May the Lieberman family be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem."