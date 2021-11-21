×
Libya

Libyan Interim PM Submits Bid for Presidential Elections

Sunday, 21 November 2021 01:00 PM

TRIPOLI, Libya (AP) — Libya’s interim prime minister filed a request Sunday to run for president despite being technically barred from the upcoming elections.

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah is meant to lead the country until a winner is declared following national and presidential elections on Dec. 24.

Dbeibah is barred from running under Libya’s current election laws. He promised he would not seek office in this year’s elections as a condition to taking on his caretaker role earlier this year. In order to be eligible, he also would have needed to have suspended himself from governmental duties at least three months before the polling date, which he did not.

