Libya

Libya Lawmakers Pass No Confidence Vote for Transition Govt

Tuesday, 21 September 2021 10:01 AM

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libyan lawmakers on Tuesday passed a vote of no confidence in the country’s transitional government, an official said, a move that throws long-waited elections late this year into further uncertainty.

The vote took place in the parliament’s headquarters in the eastern city of Tobruk, said Abdallah Abaihig, a spokesman for the legislature.

He said 113 lawmakers attended the session, with 89 of them voting in favor of withdrawing confidence from the government of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

